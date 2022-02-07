Sandalwood theft: 3 held

The Konaje police arrested three persons in connection with the theft of sandalwood trees inside Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri.

According to DCP Hariram Shankar, the arrested are Majid alias Nawaz from K C Nagara, Sharif alias Dunia Sharief in Bantwal and Lakshmana Shetty from Varkady.

The police have seized 14 sandalwood logs weighing 41.1 kg and worth Rs 25,000.

The arrested individuals had stolen sandalwood trees from the Mangalore University campus in 2020 and 2021.