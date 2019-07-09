‘Sangh Parivar should break silence on gang-rape’

The Sangh Parivar has turned a blind eye towards the Puttur gang-rape incident, said CPI(M) district secretary Vasantha Achari.

He was speaking during a protest in front of the DC’s office on Monday, condemning the gang-rape.

“In other cases, the Sangh Parivar would have given call for a bandh. But in this particular case, no bandh call was given. The ABVP too has not carried out severe protests. Do the politicians who have been silent over the issue, remain so if the same incident was directed to the women of their family?” he asked.

“There is a need to create a safe atmosphere for women in the district. The state government should ensure that the accused do not get bail. They must be awarded with capital punishment,” he said.

CPI(M) leader V S Kukyan said that the victim in the gang-rape case should get justice. Compensation should be provided to the girl, he said.

JD(S) leader M B Sadashiva was present.