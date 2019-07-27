Saplings planted on Mysuru-Kodagu Highway

More than 700 volunteers from various organisations took part in a drive to plant saplings organised as part of the Roots of Kodagu campaign, on Mysuru-Kodagu highway on Saturday.

Members of Kodavaname, Java and Yezdi Motorcycle Club, Forest Department, Karnataka Shakthi Pade, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Tata Coffee and others participated.

With the message of “Let Us Unit for Cauvery,” members took part in the campaign. Saplings were planted at three places between Aanechowkooru and Titimathi forest areas.

Women, children and senior citizens, who were also part of the campaign, sowed seed balls on the occasion.

Say Trees Organisation from Bengaluru had donated 50,000 seeds balls. Titimathi forest department and others are planning to plant 10,000 saplings on the vacant land.

Art of Living Teacher Committee Head Alamengada Don Rajappa inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings. He said that there was a need to conserve River Cauvery.

Medical Practitioner Dr Suresh said, “Health can be maintained only by keeping our rivers and rivulets clean.”