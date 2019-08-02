‘Savarnadeergha Sandhi’ to hit screens soon

‘Savarnadeergha Sandhi’ a Kannada film directed by Veerendra Shetty will hit the screens very soon.

Addressing reporters in the city on Thursday, Shetty said that it is his second film as a director after Tulu film ‘Chalipolilu’. In ‘Savarnadeergha Sandhi’, he plays the male protagonist as well. Actor Krishnaa plays the female lead in the movie.

The cast comprises Surendra Bantwal, Padmaja Rao, Ravi Bhat, Krishna Nadig, Ravi Mandya, Ajith Hanumakkanavar, Niranjan Deshpande and others. Manonurthy has provided the music. Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and others have sung the songs. Lokanathan Srinivasn of Malayalam movie ‘Ustad Hotel’ fame, has done the cinematography.

The shooting has been done in Anekallu, Mudigere, Tumakuru, Devarayanadurga and Bengaluru, he said.

The post production of the film was completed and submitted to Censor Board of Film Certification. The film is of rowdism, comedy genre, he added. Actress Krishnaa, producer Hemanth Kumar and others were present.