SC families depend on roadside pool for daily water needs

The poor families hailing from Scheduled Caste at Siddamoole-Kemmar in Kolthige village are devoid of drinking water facilities.

The families have been depending on a roadside pool to collect a pot of water for daily chores.

The families of Ajila, Babu Ajila, Lavakumar in Siddamoole and Gubbi, Annu and Chandra in Kemmar are facing a water crisis.

Owing to the water crisis, Aithappa’s family in Siddamoole has shifted to another place.

The aggrieved families said that despite raising the issue of shortage of water in the Grama Sabha for the past few years, the issue has not been resolved.

“The water connection has not reached our houses. Our issues have remained neglected. The families have been collecting polluted water from a roadside pool to drink, wash clothes and for other purposes,” they said.

“The roadside pool belongs to a private individual in Siddamoole. He only fills water to it. At our request, he has not constructed any retaining wall to it and allowed us to collect water. As the public wash vehicles and throw waste into the pool, water is getting polluted. We are forced to use the same,” said the residents.

Umavathi, a young girl from Kemmar, said, “Without water and toilet facilities, we have to defecate in the open. We have been facing a water crisis for the last 13 years.”

Babitha R, a resident of Siddamoole, said, “I and my husband are differently abled. Our children go to the pool to collect water. I had submitted an appeal to the panchayat seeking water connection six times in the past. We had appealed to the authorities to give us piped water connection, at least by the side of the road. However, the authorities, citing the reason of hilly terrain, have not solved our problem.”

Dakshina Kannada Jilla Dalit Seva Samiti founder president Sesappa Bedrakadu said, “The six families are using impure water. The panchayat is neglecting the issue. Demanding water connections and toilet facilities for the families, the Samiti will stage a protest on January 31 at Kolthige.”

GP PDO Sunil said, “Efforts will be made to solve the water problem faced by the residents in Siddamoole and Kemmar.”