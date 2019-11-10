SC judgement on Ayodhya dispute historic: Kateel

BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Supreme Court’s judgement on Ayodhya dispute is historic and the verdict has put an end to the decades-long dispute.

Leaders from all walks of life hailing from all religions have welcomed the verdict. The Ram Mandir will be built on the said land, he told reporters.

“The Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya dispute and abrogation of Article 370 has increased confidence of the people in the country. A wave of change has started in the country,” he said.

He clarified that there are no differences of opinion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“We are all working together as family members. The BJP government led by Yediyurappa has successfully tackled the flood situation.”

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said, “We have brought a stay from the court against the implementation of the recommendations of Justice Nagamohandas Committee report in connection with the row over Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah. The hearing was supposed to be held two days ago. The court has postponed it for two weeks. Datta Peetha is different from Bababudanswamy Dargah. We will sort out the issue based on the documents.”