School allows Sikh student to wear 'Patka' inside classroom

Due to the intervention of the chief minister’s office, a private school admitted a student and allowed him to wear ‘Patka’ (turban) inside the classroom.
Rashtriya Sikh Sangat’s Balvinder Singh Virdi told DH when contacted that the school initially had refused to admit the boy.
“I would like to thank the chief minister and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh for highlighting the rights provided by the Indian Constitution to people of the Sikh community. Members of the Sikh community are allowed to wear turban and carry Kirpan. We the members of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat are always on our toes to redress grievances and stand with people of the Sikh community in Karnataka,” he said.
