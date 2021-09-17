School campuses come alive in Kodagu

DHNS
Madikeri,
  Sep 17 2021
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 01:35 ist
Students arrive at a school in Kodagu district.

Students were thrilled to meet their friends and teachers again with the schools reopening in the district on Friday. 

Students were welcomed with flowers and sweets by the teachers.

The body temperature of the students was checked using thermal scanners prior to their entry into the classrooms. Sanitisers were also arranged at the school. 

The classes for students of classes IX and X commenced on Friday. There are 47 government, 46 aided, 77 unaided and 15 other schools in the district. There are 7,606 students in class IX and 7,424 students in class X in the district. About 45 to 50% of the students have attended the on-campus classes, said DDPI Sridharan. 

About 35% of the I PU students and 60% of the II PU students have attended the classes, said PU department deputy director Vishnumurthy. 

