SDPI flays govt for dropping lesson on Tipu

SDPI flays govt for dropping lesson on Tipu

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2020, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 23:59 ist

SDPI State President Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe has condemned the move by the state government to drop a lesson on Tipu Sultan from the class 7 textbook.

“We cannot accept the communally motivated order of the state government. The government had decided to drop a few lessons due to a reduction in the school hours in the backdrop of the Covid-19 situation. The BJP had been against Tipu Sultan from the beginning. By dropping the lesson, the BJP-led government is engaged in saffronisation of education,” he alleged.

Tipu is a freedom fighter, who had given priority to irrigation, rocket technology and harmony. The BJP government is also planning to scrap lessons on the Constitution, secularism and democracy. By twisting history, the BJP is trying to mislead the younger generation, he added.    

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SDPI
Tipu Sultan
condemns decision
dropping lesson
class 7 textbook
saffronisation of education
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions

A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

 