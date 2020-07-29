SDPI flays govt for dropping lesson on Tipu

SDPI State President Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe has condemned the move by the state government to drop a lesson on Tipu Sultan from the class 7 textbook.

“We cannot accept the communally motivated order of the state government. The government had decided to drop a few lessons due to a reduction in the school hours in the backdrop of the Covid-19 situation. The BJP had been against Tipu Sultan from the beginning. By dropping the lesson, the BJP-led government is engaged in saffronisation of education,” he alleged.

Tipu is a freedom fighter, who had given priority to irrigation, rocket technology and harmony. The BJP government is also planning to scrap lessons on the Constitution, secularism and democracy. By twisting history, the BJP is trying to mislead the younger generation, he added.