Nominations in 2018 withdrawn due to Cong: SDPI leader

SDPI leader says nominations in 2018 withdrawn at behest of Congress leaders

He said this time there will be no alliance and SDPI will contest all seats that they have already announced

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:29 ist
SDPI leader and candidate from Bantwal Assembly constituency Elyas Thumbe. Credit: DH Photo

SDPI leader and candidate from Bantwal Assembly constituency Elyas Thumbe on Thursday said that in the 2018 election, the SDPI withdrew their candidates in a few constituencies after senior Congress leaders approached them for an internal alliance to defeat the BJP.

“In the past, without political maturity, we entered into a wrong internal collusion with the Congress and withdrew nomination papers and made a mistake,” he told mediapersons at BC Road in Bantwal.

He said this time there will be no alliance and SDPI will contest all seats that they have already announced.

“During the previous Assembly election, the SDPI had decided to contest in 25 Assembly constituencies. In the last minute, senior Congress leaders approached us and asked us to enter into an understanding with them to defeat the BJP, field candidates in three places and promised to support us by fielding their (Congress) weak candidates there,” he said.

The SDPI will field its candidates in all the eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. The SDPI is confident of winning Bantwal, Belthangady and Mangalore constituencies which will witness triangle fight in the election, he said.  

When contacted, DK DCC President Harish Kumar said “In 2018 election, Congress had not entered into an alliance with any political party. The SDPI is getting support from the BJP to contest the polls to divide the votes. Both SDPI and BJP are communal and like-minded. Even in 2023 election, the Congress want the SDPI to contest the election as a political party,” he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SDPI
India News
Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Bantwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

 