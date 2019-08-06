Sea erosion intensifies in Dakshina Kannada

Sea erosion has intensified at Battampady in Someshwara, with the fisheries road and a house being damaged.

Several coconut trees were washed away in the fury of the waves.

The residents in front of a temple at Chitrapura in Surathkal are worried as a retaining wall built by the Fisheries Department is facing threat from sea erosion. Several coconut trees have been washed away. Sand bags are being placed to check sea erosion.

DC Sasikanth Senthil on Tuesday inspected the sea erosion-affected areas and directed officials to dump boulders to check sea erosion.

Former mayor Ganesh Hosabettu urged Senthil to sanction the work on a retaining wall for 350 metres at Chitrapura.

Sea erosion has increased at Mukka, Sasihithlu beaches as well.