Seal down lifted in Bantwal, Uppinangady

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 20:57 ist
A view of Bantwal pete road after the seal down was lifted by the Bantwal Tahasildar on the directions of Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner on Saturday.

On the directions of Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, the seal down clamped on Bantwal pete was lifted on Saturday.

No sooner the seal down was lifted, traders offered special prayers at Shri Venkataramana temple. Bantwal pete with as many as four nationalised banks, one DCC bank, co-operative banks and many shops was sealed down two months ago after three members of the same family died of coronavirus.

A 40 days ago Lakshminagar in Uppinangady was sealed down after an advocate and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19. A week ago the advocate and his wife had returned to their house in Lakshminagar after being discharged from the Wenlock hospital. The seal-down in Lakshminagar was lifted on Friday.

 

