Seer visited moola mutt on Dec 8

The moola mutt of Pejawar Mutt is situated at Pejawar, two kilometres away from Jokatte near Surathkal.

The Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami had last visited the moola mutt on December 8 and 9 and had discussed the development of the moola mutt with the priest.

The seer had spent most his time during his ‘shishya sweekara’ at the moola mutt. He had appointed a priest and manager to handle the activities at the moola mutt.

He would also stay in the mutt on special occasions – especially during Hanuma Jayanti – and would offer puja to the presiding deity of the moola mutt.