Mangaluru East (Kadri) Police Station ASI Vijay Kanchan has been selected for President's Police medal.

Tweeting the same City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "Congratulations to President's Police Medal for meritorious service winner of Mangalore City Police Sri Vijay Kanchan ASI, Mangaluru East PS."

Vijay Kanchan hails from Bykampady in Mangaluru and had joined the police force in 1994. A powerlifting champion, he has been selected for the medal for his contributions to sports and service in the police department.

Kanchan had served in the anti rowdy squad, Surathkal, Mulki, Moodbidri police stations in the past. For the last one-and-half-years, he has been serving in the Kadri station.

Kanchan has won medals in powerlifting competitions held in US, Philippines, Russia, Dubai and other places. Before joining the department, he was a national weight lifter. He imparts training at Veera Maruthi Vyayama Shaale in Kinnigoli.