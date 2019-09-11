Senthil lacks common sense: C T Ravi

Sasikanth Senthil who recently resigned from the IAS, is like a ‘First Rank Raju’, who lacks common sense, said minister C T Ravi on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri, he said that Senthil expressed hurt at the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution and construction of Ram Mandir.

Ravi further said that in the Constitution itself, it is mentioned that Article 370 is temporary. Unfortunately, Senthil did not know this.

The BJP had mentioned about the abolition of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir in its manifesto.

He also said that Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate is not because of his caste. ED does not work on caste politics.

How can an honest person have crores of rupees in his house? The corrupt should be punished, he said and added that the Vokkaliga community needs to introspect.