'Set up sports varsity in Kodagu'

If a sports university is set up in Karnataka, it should be set up in Kodagu, said Karnataka Madhyama Academy former president Maneyapanda Ponnappa.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Kreeda Lokadalli Kannada Bhasheya Sogadu, Kodaginalli Kreeda Vishwavidyalaya’ organised on account of 75 years of India’s Independence and Kannada Rajyotsava, by Allaranda Rangachavadi and Sirigannada Vedike at Kodava Samaja on Friday.

It is a long-pending demand of the district to set up a sports university. The setting up of the university will help in bringing out more talented sportspersons in the district, he said.

“Though there are turf grounds in the district, they lack basic facilities. If this situation continues, sports will remain neglected in the district,” he added.

Delivering a talk on ‘Role of Women in India’s Freedom Struggle,’ Dr T Padmasri, from Dr B R Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre of the University of Mysore, said, “Women have also played a role in the freedom struggle. Their contributions have not been documented properly. They were projected as second-rate citizens there also,” she lamented.

Rani Abbakka, Belavadi Mallamma and Kittur Rani Chennamma were at the forefront of the freedom struggle. Even in Kodagu, Shanthi Belliappa, P Belliappa, Akkamma and Muthamma had fought against the British.

Sirigannada Vedike president Allaranda Vital Nanjappa spoke on the occasion.

Mangalore University history department faculty Kodeera Lokesh Monnappa presided.

Sirigannada Vedike, Hassan, president Maletira Seethamma Vivek spoke on ‘Identity of Kodava language among Pancha Dravida languages.’