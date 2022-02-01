Sevas to resume at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple

With the government withdrawing Covid-19 restrictions, the sevas and darshans of the presiding deity will begin at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, as before.
Following an increase in Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant, sevas including Ashlehsa Bali seva and Sarpa Samskara in the temple were suspended.
“With the government lifting restrictions on sevas and darshans, the sevas in the temple will resume as before, a press release from the temple management committee stated.
