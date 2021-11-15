Shanivarasanthe bandh evokes a good response

The bandh call given by Hindu outfits, urging the police to lodge cases against the people from a different faith accused of assaulting a Dalit youth, drew a good response on Monday.

Police arrested the workers who tried to stage a protest near Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, violating the prohibitory orders.

The protesters were detained at Venkateshwara Kalyana Mantapa.

Hindu outfits alleged that the people from a different faith had raised anti-national slogans in front of the town police station. They urged police to lodge cases against the accused who have assaulted Hindu workers from the Dalit community, near Gudugalale Jatra Maidan.

In the chaotic situation, a vehicle belonging to an ex-serviceman, bound towards a marriage hall, was stopped by the police.

The ex-serviceman condemned the act by the police and staged a dharna on the road.

After being released, the workers of Hindu organisations took out a peaceful procession in the town.

Addressing the workers, leader S N Raghu said that when he spoke over the phone, the superintendent of police has assured him of visiting Shanivarasanthe in the next two days and of solving the issue.

Raghu warned of intensifying the protest if the issue is not solved.

Leaders Puneeth, Dhananjay, Ashok, Suresh, Yoganand, Bajrang Dal state convener Sakaleshpura Raghu, district convener Subhash, Prasanna, Girish, Honnesh, Kumar, Pravin and P D Ravi were present.

Cases have been registered by tahsildar Govind Raj against more than 200 workers for violating the prohibitory orders.

Tight police security was deployed in the place.