Shanivarasanthe shandy market awaits a facelift

The shandy market in Shanivarasanthe is waiting for a facelift for the last several years.

When it rains, the entire area turns slushy and inconveniences the traders, farmers and consumers.

The shandy market is one of the largest shandies in the district. Traders not only from the district but also from outside the district come to the shandy to sell produces.

The shandy is situated on a five-acre land. The shandy market was set up in 1983 with the efforts of then chief minister, the late Gundu Rao, then DC Veena Sriram and then TMC president late B Gangappa Karkera.

After 2001, the shandy market had lost its sheen.

The people have been demanding that the shandy market be named after Gangappa Karkera. However, owing to petty politics by various political parties, it has remained neglected.

In the past, the authorities were fetching an annual income of Rs 2 to 3 lakh from the shandy market. However, owing to the lack of basic facilities, the shandy has lost its importance over a period of time.

As Shanivarasanthe is situated on the border of Kodagu-Hassan, people from nine GPs visit the shandy.

Several traders and farmers from Hassan district also visit the shandy. The farmers sell their farm produces like chilli, ginger, banana, and others through the shandy.

On the development of the shandy market, Shanivarasanthe Gram Panchayat vice president S R Madhu said, “There is a need to provide a roof for the traders. The interlocks need to be laid on the road. Street vendors should also be made to sell their produce from the shandy market. After discussing it with the engineer, an action plan will be prepared.”

He said there is a need to prepare an action plan to increase the income from the shandy. Full-fledged stalls need to be developed along with developing toilets and drinking water facilities.

Gram Panchayat PDO B J Medappa said it will require Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore for the makeover of the market. The panchayat does not have the resources to develop it.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan has decided to take a delegation to the authorities concerned to seek funds.

Gram Panchayat former president M A Adil Pasha said in the past shandy was held thrice in a week. The shandy in Shanivarasanthe was known all over. There is a need to improve basic infrastructure facilities.

K T Harish, a progressive farmer from Koojageri, said, “The shandy has no facilities for the farmers. A fence should be laid around the shandy market. The government should make its mind to develop the market.”