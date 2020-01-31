Shilpa Shetty visits Kateel

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty visited Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, where Brahmakalashotsava programmes are underway, in Kateel on Thursday.

Shilpa, who had ‘darshan’ of the goddess, was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamitha Shetty and other relatives.

Speaking in Tulu at the stage programme, organised on occasion of Brahmakalashotsava, she said, ‘’Yaan Kateelda Appene Bhakte, Kateelugu epala barpe....” (I am a devotee of Goddess Durgaparameshwari of Kateel. I keep visiting Kateel temple). The goddess has been showering blessings on me. Let the goddess bless all of us,’’ she said. She accepted felicitation on the occasion.