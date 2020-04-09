Shirangala hit by shortage of drinking water

Amid the fear of Covid-19, people in Shirangala are facing a water crisis. The village lying in the border of Northern Kodagu is hit by acute water shortage.

As the lockdown has been imposed, the forest check post at the inter district border at Shirangala has been sealed. The Shuddha drinking water unit set up near the Gram Panchayat building has stopped functioning for the last several days, owing to lack of power supply. Also, there is a shortage in the supply of groceries.

Shirangala village has a population of 3,659. There are 1,040 families and including Shirangala, the villagers of Moodalakoppalu, Manajuru, Nalluru, Salugoppalu and surrounding villages are depending on the Shuddha drinking water unit.

Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society President S S Chandrashekhar alleged that even though the district administration has directed the ensuring of drinking water supply, the gram panchayat has totally ignored the instruction.

"Drinking water problem is more serious than the problem of Covid-19 for the people here. The villagers are forced to fetch water from Koodige, Koodumangaluru and Kushalnagar, amid prohibitory orders," said the villagers.

CESC engineer Basavaraj said that the farmers have been drawing water from pumpsets, for irrigation. This has resulted in low voltage problem in Shirangala.

The shuddha drinking water unit requires 230 Volts to function. There is a need to change the motor at the unit, to ensure proper supply of drinking water, he added.