Shobha blames state govt for sand crisis in Udupi

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje accused the state government and Udupi deputy commissioner of failing to respond to the woes of the common man and ensuring the availability of sand in the district.

She was speaking after receiving felicitation during a programme held at Kaup BJP office.

Shobha blamed state government’s policy for triggering sand crisis in Udupi.

She charged that deputy commissioner was not keen on solving the crisis. “We will continue our fight until sand is made available to the common man.”

The MP said a flyover at Katpadi was need of the hour and will be constructed.

“The flyover was ignored due to the wrong DPR (detailed project report) prepared by the previous government. The public’s demand for a flyover will brought to the notice of Union Minister Nithin Gadkari, she said.

She promised all efforts to check destruction of environment. MP said a probe will be ordered into the appearance of tar balls or oil sludges on the shore.

Shobha, further, she said by merging Ayushman Bharath scheme with Arogya Karnataka, there will be problems in the implementation of health scheme and people will face inconveniences.

“No other state in the country is facing any problem in the implementation of Ayushman Bharath scheme,” she added.