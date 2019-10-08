Shobhayatre draws sea of devotees to Kudroli

Curtains came down on Mangaluru Dasara celebrations at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, with the idol immersion ritual ‘Jalasthambhana’, at the temple pond in the early hours of Wednesday.

The ‘Shobhayatre’ for idol immersion, which took off from the temple premises on Tuesday evening, passed through Lady Hill Circle, Lalbagh, Kodialbail, Hampankatta, Car Street and back to Kudroli Temple, followed by the immersion of idols.

Around 75 tableaux, along with around 100 types of ‘veshas’, ‘Kamsale’,‘Dollu Kunitha’, Singari Mela’ and ‘Huli Vesha’, were part of the cultural procession.

As per the changes made in the order of the idols taken in procession by the temple committee this year, trucks carrying the idols of Ganesha, Adishakti, idols of Navadurga – the nine forms of Goddess Durga – and Goddess Sharada, led in the procession.

The tableaux followed the idols. During the previous years, the cultural procession was in the lead and many tableaux would join on the way, resulting in delay in the procession.

Traffic diversion

The traffic movement from Mannagudda Gurji Circle to New Chitra Theatre was diverted to facilitate smooth movement of the procession. Also, the traffic movement on the main road was diverted as the procession progressed. This, however, resulted in inaccessibility to public transport on the main road, causing inconvenience.

The Mannagudda Road, leading to the temple from Lady Hill Circle, was bustling with people to witness the procession. While some people had occupied vantage points on the pavements and on buildings, on footpaths and on bus stops, some others preferred to be on move to get a closer view of the procession.

Hundreds of stalls, selling eatables, toys and fancy items, were put up by the vendors on roadsides.

The devotees offered their prayer when the tableaux carrying the idols stopped. Some also performed puja and received vermilion in return.

Idol immersion was held in the early hours at the temple pond of Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra.

Rs 1.15 lakh donated

The Yuvavahini Kendra Samiti donated Rs 1.15 lakh towards mass meals at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, Mangaluru on Tuesday.

All 35 units of the committee had collected donations for the cause.

The cheque was handed over to former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary, by Samiti president Naresh Kumar Sasihithlu, in the presence of Temple Management Committee Chairman Sairam and other office-bearers.