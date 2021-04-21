Shops sealed in Kushalnagar for not following Covid-19 norms

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid a surprise visit to Kushalnagar and ordered the officials to seal several shops which have failed to adhere to the Covid-19 norms.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and other officials, the deputy commissioner visited several shops in Car Street.

She also issued directions to the officials to seal more than 10 shops including cloth, jewellery, electronic and footwear shops.

The Town Panchayat officials were directed by her to file cases against the violating shops, under the Disaster Management Act.

She further visited tourist spots including Kaveri Nisargadhama. Somwarpet tahsildar Govindaraju, Kushalnagar tahsildar Prakash, DySP Shailendra, Circle Inspector Mahesh, Town Panchayat chief officer Krishnaprasad, health inspector Uday Kumar and others were present.

Two bars and one medical shop was also sealed in Suntikoppa, as the shopkeepers did not wear masks. Cases have been filed against nine shops, as per the deputy commissioner’s order.

Charulata Somal also visited the Covid designate hospital opened at Morarji Desai Residential School near Kudige. She issued instructions to the hospital personnel to ensure necessary arrangements towards the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

V P Nagesh succumbs to Covid-19

Arya Vaishya Mandali chairman V P Nagesh (57), succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

He had availed treatment from a private clinic, following a complaint of breathlessness.

After being tested positive for Covid-19, he was referred to the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri. Accordingly, he was admitted to the hospital.

However, he did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last.

Nagesh had also worked as the honourary president of Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners’ Association.

The last rites of the deceased were performed as per the Covid-19 norms.