Shops sealed for not following Covid-19 norms

Shops sealed in Kushalnagar for not following Covid-19 norms

Two bars, one medical shop also sealed in Suntikoppa

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar/Suntikoppa,
  • Apr 21 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 23:32 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal visits Car Street in Kushalnagar to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid a surprise visit to Kushalnagar and ordered the officials to seal several shops which have failed to adhere to the Covid-19 norms.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and other officials, the deputy commissioner visited several shops in Car Street.

She also issued directions to the officials to seal more than 10 shops including cloth, jewellery, electronic and footwear shops.

The Town Panchayat officials were directed by her to file cases against the violating shops, under the Disaster Management Act.

She further visited tourist spots including Kaveri Nisargadhama. Somwarpet tahsildar Govindaraju, Kushalnagar tahsildar Prakash, DySP Shailendra, Circle Inspector Mahesh, Town Panchayat chief officer Krishnaprasad, health inspector Uday Kumar and others were present.

Two bars and one medical shop was also sealed in Suntikoppa, as the shopkeepers did not wear masks. Cases have been filed against nine shops, as per the deputy commissioner’s order.

Charulata Somal also visited the Covid designate hospital opened at Morarji Desai Residential School near Kudige. She issued instructions to the hospital personnel to ensure necessary arrangements towards the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

V P Nagesh succumbs to Covid-19

Arya Vaishya Mandali chairman V P Nagesh (57), succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

He had availed treatment from a private clinic, following a complaint of breathlessness.

After being tested positive for Covid-19, he was referred to the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri. Accordingly, he was admitted to the hospital.

However, he did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last.

Nagesh had also worked as the honourary president of Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners’ Association.

The last rites of the deceased were performed as per the Covid-19 norms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal
surprise visit
Kushalnagar
shops sealed
violation of Covid norms
Suntikoppa

Related videos

What's Brewing

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

 