Siddapur flood victims demand permanent rehabilitation

Demanding permanent rehabilitation facilities, displaced flood victims staged a protest at Siddapura on Monday.

The protest rally was attended by hundreds of displaced people from Guhya and Karadigodu villages. The protesters shouted slogans demanding a roof over their

head.

Addressing the protesters, victim Yamuna said, “Several houses have been completely damaged in the flood. Unfortunately, the district administration failed to provide permanent rehabilitation facilities to the victims. Government land should be identified for the victims for rehabilitation in the village where they were residing. Even after a month, the gram panchayat has failed to convene a meeting to know the condition of the flood victims.”

Nirashritara Niveshana Horata Samithi leader P R Bharath said, “In spite of having 10 acres of government land in various gram panchayats, the officials are dilly-dallying over rehabilitation facilities for the poor. The encroached government land should be reclaimed and distributed among the flood victims.”

Namma Kodagu team convener Naushad Jannath said, “The victims are in distress. It is condemnable that the government failed to provide any rehabilitation facilities. The flood victims of last year are yet to get houses from the government.”

Victim P K Chandran said, “The victims should fight unitedly for rehabilitation.”

Dalit Sangharsha Samithi district unit president J B Raju said the district has 34,000 acres of government land. The authorities should not delay in distributing sites for the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visited the spot and received a memorandum from the protesters.

Addressing the protesters, she said, “Land has already been identified for the rehabilitation of the victims which will be distributed within three months. The chief minister has directed to provide rehabilitation to the those living on the banks of the river.

The victims need not worry. There is a demand for compensation of Rs 10 lakh to construct houses. The proposal will be sent to the government. The monthly rent will be credited to the account of the victims after they sign the form seeking rehabilitation.”

The deputy commissioner said that those who have lost their documents in the flood will get Aadhaar card shortly.

The Aadhaar enrolment drive will be taken up next week. The tahsildar has been directed to provide ration card and voters identity card.