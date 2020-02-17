Siddapura protesters threaten Kodagu bandh

The flood victims of Siddapura, who have been protesting from a week, demanding permanent rehabilitation, have warned to call for Kodagu bandh.

On Monday, Kodagu AITUC district President Somappa and the office- bearers visited the protest venue and extended their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Somappa said that the government and the district administration should provide justice to the flood victims. Or else, the protest would be intensified. It has been planned to observe Kodagu bandh if the district administration does not respond to the peaceful dharna by the homeless victims, he said.

He meanwhile wanted to know why the district administration is not clearing the encroached by the influential. The rainy season is nearing and the flood victims have no place to stay, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that they will not drop the dharna till they are provided with justice. The protesters are preparing food at the protest venue.

CPI (M) gram samiti secretary N D Kuttappa, CITU leader Ramesh, Siddapura gram panchayat vice president Rajeshwari, members Poovamma, Devajanu and Prema took part in the protest.

The leaders of Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti central committee members Sirimane Nagaraj, Noor Shridhar, Kandegala Shrinivas, Nemichand, Padma, Mallige and others will meet the flood victims at Siddapura on February 18.

Committee member Krishna said that the deputy commissioner has not visited the protest venue, even though the people are protesting from the past eight days. The officials and the elected representatives should not test the patients of the protesters, he said and warned of intensifying the stir by observing fast unto death and ‘Madikeri Chalo’.