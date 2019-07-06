'Siddaramaiah responsible for destabilising govt'

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje has accused former chief minister Siddaramaiah of destabilising the coalition government.

“The allegations by coalition government leaders that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destabilised the coalition government is baseless,” she said while addressing mediapersons in Udupi on Saturday.

The MP alleged that the former chief minister was busy stirring differences within his own party. He encouraged his party men to plot the downfall of the government.

She said the resignations by MLAs had clearly exposed the differences between the coalition partners. Karandlaje said both Congress and JD(S) leaders were “Superior Actors” who misguided public with false assurances.

“Congress should have realised the gravity when Anand Singh had submitted the resignation. The ministers are also fed up with the behaviour of their leaders.”

Shobha said Siddaramaiah was not accepting H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. He had conspired against the coalition government. The MP added that the Governor should watch the developments in state.

“If 15 MLAs resign, the government will lose the majority. The Governor should take an immediate decision, she said.

Karandlaje clarified that though her party was not in touch with the disgruntled Congress MLAs, they were always welcome to join BJP once their resignations were accepted. The only condition is that the aspirants should accept BJP’s as well as Modi’s ideologies.

“Earlier, Minister G T Devegowda was in BJP. If he is eager to return home, he can do it immediately,” she said.

She assured that if BJP comes to power in state, it would ensure effective implementation of central government schemes in state. She blamed the village stay by chief minister as another blunder. “It was just an eyewash. He (Kumaraswamy) immediately left for USA after the village stay. By the time he returns, his government would be witnessing a high profile drama. Congress will also play a drama to overthrow him,” she added.

Shobha said that Minister D K Shivakumar’s entry to set right the problem has been a big waste of time.

His delayed entry in the drama will serve no purpose. He is also responsible for the Jindal land deal complications, she charged.

The MP later inaugurated the BJP membership drive at Tiger Circle in Manipal and urged people to support BJP government in centre for stability and empowerment of the poor and unemployed.