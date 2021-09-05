Simple Ganeshotsava celebrations in Kodagu this year

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on the Ganeshotsava celebrations. A majority of organisers have decided to observe the festival in a simple manner.

With the Covid-19 restrictions continuing, the Ganeshotsava will be a simple affair this year.

Shanthinikethana Sangha has been observing Ganeshotsava in Madikeri grandiosely.

As a part of the Ganeshotsava, cultural programmes used to be held for a week and the celebrations would culminate with a grand procession. However, the pandemic has taken away all the celebrations.

Normally, tourists used to flock to the district during Ganeshotsava celebrations. All the homestay and resorts would be full.

However, owing to Covid-19, all the activities have come to a standstill. The vendors were procuring Ganesha idols from Mysuru and Hassan and were selling them in the district.

In Virajpet, Ganeshotsava was observed as a festival of the town. The natural calamities in the last three years have dampened the spirit of the festival.

Owing to Covid-19, the festival was observed symbolically last year. There are 20 Ganeshotsava Samithi's in Virajpet. All the committees have decided to observe the festival in a simple manner.

The processions, music, dance and Huli vesha were part of the Ganeshotsava celebrations in the past.

Bharath, the owner of Bhagyalakshmi Stores in Virajpet, said, "Only 25% of the idols were sold this year. There is confusion among Ganeshotsava committees as the state government is yet to issue guidelines."

Biddatanda Papa Muddaiah, a resident of Napoklu, said, "Sri Ram Trust in Napoklu had started Ganeshotsava in 1980. With the efforts of the elders, Ganeshotsava was celebrated grandiosely. Now, five temples have been observing Ganeshotsava grandiosely."

Ravi Udupi, a priest in Napoklu, said, "Ganeshotsava was a platform for communal harmony in Napoklu. People from all communities were taking part in it. Now, the pandemic has hit the festival celebrations. The pandemic has affected the priests, artistes and traders."

Gauri Ganesha Nadahabba Acharana Samithi Okkuta president Sainath Nayak said, "We have appealed to officials to issue permission for observing the festival in a simple manner."

Sri Vinayaka Seva Samithi, Panjarapete, president Pradeep Rai said that the Samithi wants to continue the festival which was started by our forefathers in a simple manner.