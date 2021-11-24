Singing competition on Nov 29

Kodagu Zilla Lekhakara Mathu Kalavidara Balaga and Kodagu Patrika Bhavan Trust will organise a singing competition at Kodagu Patrika Bhavan in Madikeri on November 29.
Folk song competition will be held for high school students, while 'Bhaavageethe' competition will be held for the general public, said Balaga president M P Keshav Kamath.
Competitions are restricted to people from Madikeri town. For more details, those interested can call the number, 9663254829.
