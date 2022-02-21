Situation peaceful in DK

By and large, the situation in colleges and schools in Dakshina Kannada district remained peaceful.

The preparatory SSLC exams are in progress. There was no problem pertaining to headscarves, said DDPI Sudhakar.

There was no problem during PU practical examinations in the district. Out of 805 registered students, four had remained absent, said DDPU Jayanna.

The controversy over headscarves continued in three colleges. While students were allowed to use the uniform veil as headscarves at a college in Uppinangady, a few students boycotted the class.

Some students wearing headscarves were allegedly denied permission to enter classrooms near Mulki and Haleyangady.