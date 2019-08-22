Sixth body recovered in Thora

The body of Leela (50), who had gone missing during the landslides in Thora, was recovered on Thursday.

The landslide took place on August 9. As many as six bodies have been recovered. Search is on for the remaining four missing persons.

Leela’s husband Appu also died during the landslide. His body was found a few days ago. The couple had resided in a line house of a plantation. Leela’s body was handed over to the relatives, after an autopsy. The last rites of Leela were performed at a crematorium in Meenupete, Virajpet.

MLA K G Bopaiah handed over a compensation cheque to Leela’s brother K B Shivadas on the occasion.