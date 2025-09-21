Encounter breaks out between Army, terrorists in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kishtwar

<p>Jammu: Army troops exchanged fire with terrorists in a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>“Alert troops of White Knight Corps at around 1 pm today, while carrying out an intelligence based operation in general area of Kishtwar, have established contact with terrorists. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress,” the Army said in a post on X.</p>.Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.<p>The officials said a brief encounter ensued when army troops launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forest area.</p>.<p>Reinforcements have been rushed and a search operation is underway to track down and neutralize the terrorists, they said.</p>