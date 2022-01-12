SKDRDP offers Horekanike for Paryaya

Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami inaugurated the 'Sumedha' horekanike storehouse at the parking area of Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the offerings are liked by Lord Krishna. All the items offered by the devotees will be accepted and utilised effectively.

The SKDRDP Trust of Udupi offered the horekanike for paryayotsava on the occasion.

Former MLA Appanna Hegde launched the horekanike procession at Jodukatte.

The SKDRDP SHG members from Udupi, Brahmavar, Karkala, Moodbidri, Kundapura and Byndoor offered horekanike on the occasion.

Paryayotsava Samiti honorary president Raghupathi Bhat and others were present.