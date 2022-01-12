SKDRDP offers Horekanike for Paryaya

Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami inaugurated the 'Sumedha' horekanike storehouse at the parking area of Krishna Mutt in Udupi.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the offerings are liked by Lord Krishna. All the items offered by the devotees will be accepted and utilised effectively.
The SKDRDP Trust of Udupi offered the horekanike for paryayotsava on the occasion.
Former MLA Appanna Hegde launched the horekanike procession at Jodukatte.
The SKDRDP SHG members from Udupi, Brahmavar, Karkala, Moodbidri, Kundapura and Byndoor offered horekanike on the occasion.
Paryayotsava Samiti honorary president Raghupathi Bhat and others were present.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose