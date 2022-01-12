SKDRDP offers Horekanike for Paryaya

SKDRDP offers Horekanike for Paryaya

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 12 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 22:46 ist
The horekanike procession in Udupi.

Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami inaugurated the 'Sumedha' horekanike storehouse at the parking area of Krishna Mutt in Udupi. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the offerings are liked by Lord Krishna. All the items offered by the devotees will be accepted and utilised effectively. 

The SKDRDP Trust of Udupi offered the horekanike for paryayotsava on the occasion.

Former MLA Appanna Hegde launched the horekanike procession at Jodukatte. 

The SKDRDP SHG members from Udupi, Brahmavar, Karkala, Moodbidri, Kundapura and Byndoor offered horekanike on the occasion. 

Paryayotsava Samiti honorary president Raghupathi Bhat and others were present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Horekanike
SKDRDP
paryaya
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 