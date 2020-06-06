SMVITM Bantakal signs MoU with ISTD

Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM) Bantakal has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) Mangaluru-Udupi Chapter, in the institute premises.

As per the MoU, both SMVITM and ISTD have agreed to work together to organize staff and student enrichment programmes, HRD, CSR and OD training programmes.

SMVITM has agreed to support ISTD in technology-related activities of the chapter. ISTD brings together individuals from the government, industry and education sectors for this purpose, said Prof Dr Thirumaleshwara Bhat, principal of SMVITM.