Society to construct Centenary Bhavana

Kushalnagar Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society will construct Centenary Bhavana at Guddehosur, said society president T R Sharavanakumar.

Speaking during the annual general body meeting of the society, he said that the society was started in 1921 in Mullusoge.

The society had purchased 120 cents of land on survey numbers 25/3 and 25/4 at Guddehosur. The centenary building will be constructed on the land.

The Bhavana will have a hall with a seating capacity of 600 people and two mini halls with a seating capacity of 300 each. In addition, it will have a kitchen and dining hall.

He said the society is also mulling to open coffee a cafe and a supermarket.

The society has carried business of Rs 162.43 crore and posted a profit of Rs 1.01 crore, he added.