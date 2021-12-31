‘Soda Sharbath’ film released

The grand premiere of Pradeep Barboza’s directorial Tulu film, ‘Soda Sharbath’, was held at Big Cinemas on Friday.

The short event prior to the premiere show was inaugurated by Vittaladas Swami of Kemaru Mutt.

The managing director of Daijiworld media Walter Nandalike, director and producer Prakash Pandeshwar, founder of Snehalaya Joseph Crasta, singer Mohammed Iqbal and others were present.

Actors Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Telikeda Bolli fame Devadas Kapikad, Umesh Mijar, Prasanna Bailur Konkani’s well-known actor Mellu Valencia, Laveena Fernandes, Ranjitha Lewis, Harshith Bangera and many others are part of the movie.

Melwyn Elpel has worked as the executive producer. Patson Periera has composed music for the movie. The editing part is handled by Ganesh Neerchal.