Soil on border roads at Karopadi cleared

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has cleared the heaps of soil dumped on the road in border areas connecting Kerala. The mud was dumped to check the movement of people in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On the direction of the authorities, the soil was cleared at Karopadi. When there was a rise in Covid cases in Kasargod, then DC Sindhu B Rupesh had ordered the closure of all the roads connecting Kerala.

Accordingly, mud was dumped on the roads at Kadopadi, Perodi cross, Muguli, Betha, Kodla and other places. All the mud on the roads in Karodi GP limits has been cleared. However, Saradka check post has not been opened.

Free movement demand

Meanwhile, hundreds of employees from Kasargod working in various sectors in Dakshina Kannada have initiated an online campaign with the hashtags #free movement #Unlock3In Kasargod.

They have been demanding free movement between Kasargod and Mangaluru. The Twitter campaign initiated by Sahayathri said, "Earlier Karnataka restricted our movement. Now Kerala does not allow us to go. We are being separated from our job and other work."

They said that there are a lot of restrictions for availing passes to travel to Mangaluru.