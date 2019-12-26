Solar eclipse: Cosmic wonder unfolds in coffee land

People from various walks of life set aside their routine work and watched the solar eclipse--a wonderful astronomical event on Thursday. However, the ring formation was not visible in the region.

Special arrangements were made by Zilla Vijnana Kendra and Rajya Vijnana Parishat, to enable the people to witness the eclipse.

A large number of children and elders gathered at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru and watched various stages of the solar eclipse between 7.40 am and 11.40 am using special goggles enabled with solar filters. Students of various schools and colleges took part despite the cloudy atmosphere during the event.

Astronomy enthusiasts said that eclipses are natural phenomena and there is no connection between an eclipse and eating food. In order to create awareness of this fact, organizers consumed spicy puffed rice and biscuits at the time of the eclipse which was also distributed among people.

Dr Geetha Venkatesh, a physician, recalled her childhood days when people, especially children, were gripped by the fear of eclipses.

IDSG College journalism student Sanchita said that she had witnessed a solar eclipse in class seven. “Eclipse is a wonder of nature”, she exclaimed.

Dorai, a student of Government High School, Belur road, said he witnessed a solar eclipse for the first time. He had only seen pictures of the eclipse earlier.

Solar eclipse-watching programmes were organised in taluk centres also. The programmes were held in various schools.

Zilla Vijnana Kendra President H M Neelakanthappa and honorary President A N Mahesh were present among others.