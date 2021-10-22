‘Soragu Roga’ worries pepper growers

Pepper growers are worried as the crops are being affected by 'Soragu Raga' (bacterial wilt) following incessant rainfall in the region.

There was a similar situation last year, as a result of which, the growers suffered losses.

The overall production of pepper had decreased to a great extent.

Pepper vines are affected by the disease in the plantations in Hodduru, Nelaji and Kakkabbe villages. The leaves and pepper wither from the affected vines.

It was all fine during the summer, but the calculations of farmers went wrong after the region received heavy rainfall. The disease has been spreading in the plantations in the region.

The disease attacks the roots of pepper vines and stops their growth by killing the roots.

Later, it spreads to the vines and the leaves. Eventually, the leaves turn yellow and start withering.

Due to rain, the growers are not able to spray the pesticides.

However, if the crop is affected by the disease once, even the pesticide will not be able to control it, said Nooranbada Ravindra, a grower.