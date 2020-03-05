Special court to deal with Pocso cases inaugurated

The long-pending demand of child rights activists --- a child-friendly court to deal exclusively with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases --- was finally realised on Thursday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya and Pocso Court judge Savithri V Bhat inaugurated the Special Court for Pocso Cases on the sixth floor in the District Court Complex in the city on

Thursday.

A source in the district court told DH that the Special Pocso Court was scheduled to be inaugurated in January initially.

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), in its reports submitted to the government years ago, had recommended the setting up special Pocso courts and the need to make them child-friendly.

The state government swung into action when the Supreme Court directed the Centre to set up special courts to deal exclusively with Pocso cases in 2019.

The social welfare department has painted the child-friendly court with bright pictures.

Former Family Court Judge Savithri V Bhat assumed charge as the Pocso court judge on Thursday. Accordingly, the heinous cases against girl victims, being heard in the Second Additional District and Sessions Court, will be shifted to the Special Pocso Court.

As many as 185 pending cases will now be heard in the Special Pocso Court, a source said.

Mangaluru Bar Association president N Narasimha Hegde and secretary H V Raghavendra said such Pocso courts are being set up in 17 districts across the state.

District Child Welfare Committee Rennie D’Souza welcomed the move to set up a court exclusively for Pocso cases.

“The cases will no longer be delayed and it will ensure speedy delivery of justice to the victims. The child-friendly environment and the police personnel in plain clothes will dispel the fears of child victims,” he said.