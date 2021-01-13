Special package for farmers in Kodagu sought

Special package for farmers sought

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jan 13 2021, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 23:43 ist
B N Prathyu

Zilla Panchayat member B N Prathyu has urged the government to announce a special package for farmers in the district.

The recent untimely rainfall has inconvenienced the farmers who have lost their crops. Arecanut, paddy and coffee have been damaged in the rain. The government should consider it seriously and announce a special package as a relief for farmers, he added. 

He said, “Already farmers in the district are in distress following the loss of crops.”

The farmers have been facing an acute shortage of workers for harvesting operations. Now, untimely rain has rubbed salt into their wounds, he said.

Following the tiger menace, the farmers are losing their cattle. Even the wild elephant menace has increased. The government should come to the rescue of farmers, he demanded. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Kodagu
special package
B N Prathyu

What's Brewing

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

 