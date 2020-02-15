Special teams constituted to control KFD: T D Raje Gowda

MLA T D Raje Gowda said that special teams have been constituted to control Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in the taluk. Recently, the KFD was confirmed in estate jurisdiction of Madabooru in the taluk.

Speaking during the vaccination campaign for KFD at the taluk government hospital, he said measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Medical practitioner of Mathina Primary Health Centre Dr Suresh said, “ A seven-member team has been constituted. Five people have tested positive to KFD. Of the five, two persons hail from Madhya Pradesh and left for their native. The doctors in Madhya Pradesh have traced them and they have been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for further treatment. Other three infected are recovering.”

He said a total of 3150 persons who reside within a five-kilometre radius of the KFD affected areas. Already, 853 persons have been vaccinated against KFD. The remaining will be vaccinated by February 17. As a precautionary measure, 10,000 dosages of vaccinations, 1200 bottles of DMP oil, five quintals of Malathion powder have been stocked.

The public should not panic. If people suffer from fever, then they should contact the hospital for treatment immediately, he added.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Manjunath said, “Viral disease was transmitted to humans by infected ticks found on monkeys. The ticks are active from December to May. Those who visit the forest for firewood should wear full sleeve dress. Those residing on the fringes of forests, especially in villages with a history of the outbreak of monkey disease, should apply repellent oil like DMP oil to ensure that ticks do not transmit the infectious disease.”

Those who go inside the forest should have hot water bath and wash clothes in hot water. Any kind of fever should not be neglected. Three teams are engaged in vaccinating the people in the affected area.

Isolated ward

The MLA said that as a precautionary measure, three beds have been reserved at N R Pura taluk hospital for treating coronavirus cases. In addition, isolated wards have been reserved at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru as well.