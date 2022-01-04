Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases continues in DK

The Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Dakshina Kannada with the district reporting 75 fresh cases on Tuesday.
The Covid-19 positivity rate has also increased to 1.13%. There are 341 active cases undergoing treatment in home isolation and hospitals. The district also reported one new death, taking the tally of deaths to 1,703.
The district has reported a total of 1,16,620 Covid-19 cases so far since March 2020. About 6,624 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The officials have booked a total of 92,033 cases and collected fines totalling Rs 1,11,29,530 for violation of rules on masks and social distancing in public places so far in Dakshina Kannada.
