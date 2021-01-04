Spirituality will help preserve culture: Appachu Ranjan

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan opined that people with an inclination to spirituality will help in saving culture.

He was speaking after inaugurating the formal religious programme of Kartika Deepotsava at Sri Tapovana Kshetra Mutt in Manehalli.

The MLA said, “The Mutts and religious leaders are protecting the ancient culture of the nation. Society and country will progress when people get involved in social activities. Every citizen should serve the society in his or her own capacity.”

Gracing over the programme, Srirangapattana Chandravana Ashrama Trinetra Mahanta Swami said that the contribution of religious Mutts to the society has been immense.

Especially, projects like Akshara Dasoha have been a leading light to lakhs of students, he added.

Sri Tapovana Kshetra Mutt pontiff Mahanta Shivalinga Swami, Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shantamallikarjuna Swami, Shidigalale Mutt Immadi Shivalinga Swami, Torenuru Mutt pontiff Mallesha Swami, Dindagadu Mutt pontiff Appaji Swami, Zilla Panchayat vice president Lokeshwari Gopal, Taluk Panchayat vice president M B Abhimanyukumar and others were present.

The new calendar of the Mutt was released on the occasion.

The clay lamps lit in the premises of the temple by the devotees created a divine atmosphere during the night.