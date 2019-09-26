Sports, cultural events held for senior citizens

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) member secretary Noorunnisa lamented that elders were being ill-treated in the society.

“They deserve our respect and affection,” she stressed.

Noorunnisa was speaking after inaugurating the Senior Citizens’ Sports Meet and cultural competitions organised by the district administration, District Legal Services Authority and the department of specially-abled and senior citizens, at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

“Elders should share moral values with children. This will help them to develop a cordial relationship,” she said.

District Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director K Radha said that senior citizens should represent values in society.

Senior citizen Madappa while addressing the gathering felt the need for a platform where senior citizens could discuss their problems and place their demands.

He urged the district administration to establish a Senior Citizen’s Bhavan in the district.

Specially-abled and Senior Citizens Empowerment Department officer Sampath Kumar was present.

Members of Hiriya Nagarikara Vedike took part in the competitions. Senior citizens participated in various cultural and sports events.