Sringeri gets Rs 50 lakh from task force

A grant of Rs 50 lakh has been released by the task force for various development works in Sringeri taluk, said Malnad Development Corporation Chairman T D Rajegowda.

Chairing a meeting of the taluk-level task force at Sringeri Taluk Panchayat Hall recently, he said that the groundwater level has depleted in the taluk due to lack of rain. Considering an increase in the population in villages, the task force has released the grant towards deepening the wells, drilling of borewells and towards the construction of new pipelines.

“The grants could also be utilised for the repair of the pipeline and purchase of new motor,” he added.

Taluk Panchayat member K R Ventakesh said that there is a need for open wells to provide drinking water in rural areas.

He also requested the MLA to draw the attention of the government towards the scarcity of drinking water in villages and said that the government should release more grants for the same.

T D Rajegowda directed the officials to immediately respond to the drinking water issues in the taluk. Measures will be undertaken to release necessary grants for the same.

He further added, “Rs 14 lakh has been released towards 11 works in Menase Gram Panchayat. A proposal has been submitted to the state government for the release of Rs 70 lakh grants for Nemmar Gram Panchayat. Works to the tune of Rs 47.5 lakh have been initiated out of the total grant of Rs 50 lakh.”

Tahsildar Bhagyamma, Executive Officer Mookappa Gowda and other officials took part.