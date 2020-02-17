Srinivasa Gowda wins 3 prizes in Venoor Kambala

Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda, who has caught the attention of the country, won three prizes in the Soorya-Chandra Kambala organised at Venoor on Sunday.

He won the prizes Negilu Hiriya, Negilu Kiriya and Hagga Kiriya categories.

In the Kambala held at Venoor, he completed 146-metre Kambala track in 13.68 seconds. In the Kambala held at Aikala, he had completed the 145-metre track in 13.61 seconds. In this season, out of 12 Kambalas held so far, he has won 32 first prizes and three second prizes.

He used the pair of buffaloes owned by Iruvail Panila Bada Poojary in Negilu Hiriya, buffaloes of Sthut Hardik Newpadiwals in Negilu Kiriya and buffaloes of Mijaru Shakti Prasad Shetty in Hagga Kiriya category.

A total of 159 pairs of buffaloes took part in Soorya Chandra Jodukare Kambala.

The other winners are Addahalage—Mulikaru Kevudeli Anni Devadiga (I), Savya Gangaiah Poojary (II); Hagga Hiriya —Panapila Praveen Kotian (I), Bajagoli Jogibettu Nishanth Shetty (II), Hagga Kiriya —Srinivasa Gowda (I), Kadandale Athith Shetty (II), Negilu Hiriya —Srinivasa Gowda (I), Bellaparepanne Nasir (II); Negilu Kiriya —Srinivasa Gowda (I), Nakre Manjunath Bhandary (II).