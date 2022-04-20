St Agnes College offers co-education in degree

St Agnes College offers co-education in degree

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 00:53 ist

Co-Education will be launched in St Agnes College from the academic year 2022-2023.

St Agnes Institutions Joint Secretary Sr Dr M Lydia told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that the institution had taken the decision in order to break barriers including gender, by offering co-education.

St Agnes College, as part of its post centenary venture, extends its legacy of a century to male students at the undergraduate level, said Sr Lydia.

College principal Sr Dr M Venissa said that the college had obtained approval from Mangalore University to begin co-education at the degree level. “The co-education system is already being followed in the institution at various levels including post-graduation,” she said.

The college has been offering professional courses besides promoting research and has been adopting innovative methods of teaching, learning and evaluation, she added. 

College Dean (Administration) Shubharekha, Associate Professor Devi Prabha Alva and student representative Kripa Maria Rasquinha were present during the press meet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

St Agnes College
offers co-education
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

 