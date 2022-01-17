St Aloysius College alumni raise Rs 1.71 crore for alma mater

Alumni of St Aloysius College (1971 batch) on completion of 50 years of their graduation, celebrated their Golden Jubilee graduation with a grand ‘Golden Reunion’.

In the 142-year-history of St Aloysius College, this is the first time that the students from all the streams had joined together on completion of 50 years, after graduation.

On the occasion of their ‘Golden Reunion’, students of the 1971 batch of St Aloysius College (SAC), accomplished something unique by raising a sum of Rs 1.71 crore.

Besides the money, they also presented an Advanced Instrumentation Centre (AIC), consisting of machines and equipment to aid research studies for their alma mater.

This AIC will be of immense help to both the staff and students who focus on research activities, said lecturers.

Prior to the formal function, the 1971 batch students were escorted to the LCRI auditorium by NCC cadets of the Army, Air Wing and Navy. Later, the unique Golden Batch Flag was hoisted by Walter D’souza, the chairman of the Golden Reunion project.

M V Nair, who is the non-executive chairman of TransUnion CIBIL, and a proud alumna of the college, delivered the keynote address. The dignitaries on the dais were - Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, the rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis, principal, St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’Sa, registrar and controller of examination of SAC.

The highlight of the programme was the solemn commendation ceremony which is a replica of the convocation ceremony for graduating students.

Each one from the 1971 golden batch was given a sash and memento by the college management and conferred with a commendation certificate acknowledging their role as ambassadors of their alma mater and for having lived in full the motto of the college by being men and women for and with others.

All batch members of 1971 Aloysius College, now in their 70’s, were happy to be attired in the convocation gowns and caps.

Prof K V Upadhaya (Department of Mathematics from 1961-1996), Prof K V Rao- (Department of Physics from 1967-2003), Prof P Shantharam (Department of Chemistry from 1970-2003), Prof J W F Saldanha (Department of Physics from 1968- 2005), Prof Francis Crasta (Department of Physics from 1968-2005), Prof Richard Pinto (Department of Zoology from 1964-1998) and Prof Lambert Rodrigues (Department of Chemistry from 1968-1969), who had served as lecturers for members of the golden batch, were felicitated.