Staff crunch affects Nutrition rehab centre in Kadur

The Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre, set up in the taluk last year, is severely affected by staff shortage.

Full-time employees have not been deployed at the Centre, which is currently functioning from Taluk Government Hospital in the town. The staff of the hospital have also been managing the Centre till now.

The Centre, opened in January 2019, comprises five beds, toys for children and other necessary equipment.

Normally, a doctor, a nutrition counselor, a cook and ‘D’ Group staff are deployed at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre. But no such staff have been appointed to the Centre. As there is no separate building for the Centre, it has been functioning in one of the wards of the hospital. A wall has been constructed to separate the Centre from the general ward.

Currently, the doctors and nurses of the taluk hospital are handling the additional responsibility of the centre. Owing to lack of awareness, many people are not even aware of the presence of the centre.

The people opined that providing necessary awareness would help the children suffering from malnutrition.

Zilla Panchayat member K R Mahesh Wadiyar said that the appointment of the required staff at the centre was the need of the hour. Also, depending on the population of the town, there is a need to set up another primary health centre, he added.

48 children treated

So far, 48 children have been treated at the Centre. Necessary treatment will be provided to the children below the age of six from any part of the taluk.

The taluk Health Officer, based on the information provided by Asha workers, recommends the admission of malnourished children to the Centre.

For the children belong to the poor families, an amount of Rs 259 would be deposited into the bank account of the child’s mother, Taluk Government Hospital Medical Officer Dr Umesh said.

The child can be admitted for a maximum of 14 days. Nutritious food such as finger millet soup and powder of sprouted cereals will be provided to the child.